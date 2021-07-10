Tiffany M. Hockeborn

Oct. 4, 1982 - July 6, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Tiffany M. Hockeborn, 38, of Weedsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Born in Auburn on October 4, 1982, Tiffany was the daughter of Edward Hockeborn and the late Patricia Jawroski Hockeborn. She enjoyed gardening and felt most at peace surrounded by nature.

Tiffany had a special place in her heart for all animals and had a kind, compassionate way about her. She had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh. Tiffany truly loved and had faith in God. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

Tiffany is survived by her father, Edward Hockeborn; her siblings Crystal Carner, Edward Hockeborn Jr., Wendy Hockeborn, Rebecca Hockeborn, Heidi Thurston, Charlotte Hockeborn, Joseph Hockeborn and Ethan Hockeborn; and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her mother, Tiffany was predeceased by her infant daughter Mya Angel Hockeborn and her brother Stephen Dolce.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 14 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport, from 4-7 pm with a service to immediately follow at 7 pm. Donations in Tiffany's memory my be made to Recovery Counseling, 188 Genesee St. Auburn, NY 13021 or your local recovery center. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.