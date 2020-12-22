Tim Clark

Aug. 25, 1950 - Dec. 19, 2020

CAYUGA — Tim Clark, 70, of Cayuga, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his home. Born Aug. 25, 1950, the son of the late Morris G. and Janet Backman Clark of Union Springs.

Tim was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1968. For many years, Tim was employed as a salesman for Fox and Gillespie dealerships. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, golfing, as well as the 19th hole following golf. Above all, Tim enjoyed the time spent with his family and dogs Kingston, Sadie and Cooper.

He is survived by his companion, Denise Cuff-Crawford, of Cayuga; three sons: Grant, Kenneth and Timothy (Nicole), all of Auburn; one sister, Vonnie Calabrese (Joe), of Florida; grandchildren: Isabelle and Ethan Clark, Ella and Ava Cuff; and niece and nephew Carin and Kevin Calabrese.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.