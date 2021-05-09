Timoth J. "Hank" Aaserud

Timothy J. "Hank" Aaserud

July 22, 1962 - May 3, 2021

HICKORY RIDGE, AR - Timothy J. "Hank" Aaserud, 58, of Hickory Ridge, AR, formally of Auburn, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in River Ridge Rehab and Care, Wynne, AR. Born in Auburn July 22, 1962 to the late Carl and Mary (Darin) Aaserud, Tim grew up with his seven siblings locally on the family farm.

He enjoyed building things, tinkering and prior to moving out of state, he was employed at D&W Diesel. Following his relocation, he worked for many years for the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Tim is survived by two daughters, Erin and Casey Aaserud of Auburn; brothers Michael (Pam) of Jordan, James (Becky) of Canastota, Thomas (Denise) of Weedsport, Terry of Auburn and Randy of FL; one sister Karen Aaserud of NC; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Tim will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, will be held at the convenience of the family.

