Timothy L. Case

AUBURN - Timothy L. Case, 59, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Bernard and Edith (Karschner) Case.

He was long time fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He was a loving husband and father.

He survived by his, wife Theresa Case; children Christopher Case and Amber Case; sister Tanya (Ken) Cobb; two sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was predeceased by his son Cody Case, brothers Terrance Case and Theodore, Sr. Case, sister Tina Case, father-in-law William Chase and mother-in-law Carmela.

There will be no services at the request of the family.