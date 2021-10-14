Timothy L. Day
AUBURN - Timothy L. Day, Boyle Center, Auburn, NY passed away Saturday October 9, 2021.
A lifelong Auburn resident, a graduate of Auburn High School, Cayuga Community College. He had retired from TRW.
Surviving are his twin brother Pat Day; and sister Margaret Gower; several nieces, nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents William F. and Mary (Seder) Day, brother Billy Day, sister Dorothy (George) Doebler and wife Sharon Day.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.