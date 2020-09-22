× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy R. Chalker

AUBURN — Timothy R. Chalker, a lifelong resident of Auburn, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by family.

The son of Robert and Mary DeOrio, Chalker was a graduate of Auburn High School and had owned and operated Chalker Construction Company in Auburn for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, a volunteer coach and Board Member of Auburn Indians Pop Warner Football. He was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and being outdoors. Tim loved spending time with his children and granddaughter.

He is survived by his two children: Colleen E. Chalker, of Auburn; Kevin T. Chalker, US Army, Denver, Colo. and their mother, Dorothy Chalker; granddaughter, Mechaela; sister, Cindy D'Angelo, of Auburn; brother, Rick Chalker, of Auburn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Tony D'Angelo, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Michael Brown as celebrant on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Interment will be in St Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

Memorials may be remembered to Auburn Indians Pop Warner Football. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines.