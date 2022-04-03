Timothy Rushworth Hill

Feb. 1, 1970 - Feb. 27, 2022

PORT BYRON - Timothy Rushworth Hill, 52, of NYS IRA group home at Port Byron, NY and Baldwinsville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born February 1, 1970 in Baldwinsville as the son of the late Reverend Bruce R. and Judith V. (Eastman) Hill.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and profound development disability requiring 24/7 total care. In 1975, at age five his parents placed him as a ward of NYS in the Syracuse Developmental Center in Syracuse as they could no longer provide him 24/7 care he required. His father passed away unexpectedly the following year at age 39.

In 1982, NYS opened individual homes to relocate persons with severe disabilities to accommodate six to eight individuals by age groups with staff to provide their care 24/7. Tim relocated to a group home for children under 18 years of age in Auburn, NY. Upon reaching age 18, he was transferred to an adult home in Port Byron, NY, which became his permanent home and his housemates and staff became part of his family.

Tim attended school for five days per week in Auburn, NY at Mozaic Company, formally ARC of Seneca Cayuga (NYS Association for Retarded Citizens of the United States), a not-for-profit company that provided a social environment for interaction with peers from other homes to teach them basic social and life skills. The care given him by staff at both facilities was "above and beyond" outstanding and was instrumental in exceeding his life well past expectations.

He is survived by his brother Jeffrey R. Hill (Deirdre) of Queensbury, NY; adopted brothers Matthew S. Hill (Kelley) of Fontana, CA and David S. Hill of Baldwinsville, NY; stepsister Elizabeth Fleming Eck (Scott) of Niantic, CT; stepbrothers Brian T. Fleming (Tina) of Salem, NY, Mark E. Fleming of Hudson, FL and Matthew G. Fleming of Boardman, OH; stepfather Col. Blaine T. Fleming AUS (Ret) of Baldwinsville, NY.

Tim was a very social individual and beloved by everyone he met. The staff at Port Byron took him on frequent outings to fast food restaurants, malls, parks, the NYS Fair and swimming at the Skaneateles YMCA.

In 1980, his mother married, Blaine T. Fleming who became his guardian for the remainder of his life. Tim adored his mother when visiting and would follow her around wherever she went. Sadly, though, his mother died at the early age of 67 in 2010 leaving his stepfather and adopted brother David as his advocate who visited him frequently at Port Byron. His older brother Jeffrey and his family would also visit him when they could. Timothy's family is eternally grateful to the many caregivers that provided care for him.

A memorial service will be held at Gates Funeral Home, 29 W. Genesee St., Baldwinsville, NY on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at noon with a Celebration of his Life afterwards at 1:00 p.m. at Fireside Inn, 2345 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, NY. He will be cremated and buried in the Chappaquiddick Cemetery, MA with his mother and father at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 in memory of his mother or ARC, 1521 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY 13021.