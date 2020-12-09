Timothy S. Laird

Born in Auburn, Mr. Laird graduated from Auburn High School and attended Cayuga Community College. He was the founder (1995) owner and president of Hy-Tech Cleaners based in Auburn. He was a perfectionist at his job and made sure all his customers were satisfied. He sure could make a stone floor shine. His hobbies included playing the guitar, listening to music and taking snap shots of his beloved animals. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family. His wife Kor and their beloved boy, JoJo were his world. Tim was a very kindhearted and loving person who was always there to help anyone in need. Tim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.