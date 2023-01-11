Timothy Simmons

Dec. 22, 1967 - Jan. 8, 2023

AUBURN — Timothy Simmons, 55, of Auburn passed on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Timothy was born in Auburn on Dec. 22, 1967.

For almost 30 years, he has resided at Seneca Cayuga ARC. Tim loved to be around people and enjoyed going to Day Hab every day.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie Simmons; and her children: Jonathan Pilat, Justin Simmons and Alyiah Marshall; his cousin who was like another sister to him, Connie Blaisdell; and her children: Carolyn, Laura and Julia Blasidell. Connie shared her grandchildren: Colton, Ava and Ivan with Timothy; they brought him so much joy and always put a smile on his face.

Tim was predeceased by his mother, Marsha Devoe Simmons and his grandmother, Elsie Devoe.

A special thank you to Timothy's house for the loving compassionate care they have shown him over the years, he thought of you all as his family.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. all in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial to follow at Fort Hill Cemetery. www.whitechapelfh.com