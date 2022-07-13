Tina (Church) Olszewski

Oct. 2, 1956 - July 10, 2022

SYRACUSE — Tina (Church) Olszewski, 65, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday at home. Born and raised in Auburn, she was a graduate of Auburn High School and St. Joseph's College of Nursing.

Tina moved to Syracuse in 1977 where she was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital for six years and was previously employed at Arthritis Health Associates as a Clinical Director for 38 years.

A communicant of Holy Family Church, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Tina was predeceased by her parents, Robert "Red" and Elizabeth "Betty" Church; and brothers, Gary, Richard, and Thomas Church. Surviving is her husband of 39 years, Edward P.; son, Edward R., of Syracuse; daughter, Lisa (Adam) Lashley, of Wilmington, NC; sisters: Teresa Maher and Sandra Emmons, both of FL; brothers: Robert (Joyce) Bevier, of Auburn, Donald (Sally) Bevier, of Skaneateles, and Herbert (Kelsie) Church, of Montezuma; and grandson, Jack.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. Tina will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hope for Heather Organization, PO Box 2208, Liverpool, NY 13089. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.