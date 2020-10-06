AUBURN — Tina Yvonne Stratton, 63, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley Walters. Tina was a dedicated home health aide to the families she served in the local community over the years. She loved her family and was always the first person to be there for anyone in need. Tina also enjoyed her party gatherings throughout the year. Tina was well known for her strong and willful mind and may she be at peace now.