× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Todd Forbes

May 17, 1977 — Aug. 11, 2020

AUBURN — Todd Forbes, 43, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Todd was born in Auburn on May 17, 1977 to Thomas Sr. and Debra Simons Forbes. A graduate of Weedsport High School, Todd was employed by Cayuga Centers. He was a talented musician, playing bass in the band "Sloppy Joes," playing in venues throughout Central NY. Todd was an artistic and generous man who loved animals and lived life with a big heart.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Evangelista Forbes; daughter, Kaylie Marie Forbes; brother, Thomas Forbes Jr. and his wife, Amy; his grandmother, Nancy Simons; mother-in-law, Sandra Evangelista; brother-in-law, TJ Evangelista; sister-in-law, Nicole Evangelista; nieces and nephews: Justin, Zach, Jonah, Logan and Mackenzie; and several aunts and uncles.

Calling hours for Todd will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 2707 Liberty St., Weedsport. A funeral service will follow immediately at 5 p.m., in the church. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Forbes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.