Todd M. Bundy

UNION SPRINGS — Todd M. Bundy, 55, of Union Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Todd worked at MacKenzie-Childs for many years. He was loving, generous, fun and a wonderful friend.

He is survived by his parents, Glenn and Donna Bundy; sister, Tara (John) Garrett; and extended family.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to www.JDRF.org in memory of Todd M. Bundy.