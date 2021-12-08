Tony Ray Smith, Sr.

AUBURN — Tony Ray Smith Sr., 60, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. He was the son of the late William and Marilyn Champion Smith.

Tony loved fishing on the canal, hunting and going camping at Paradise Park and Spruce Row. He enjoyed being silly but most of all spending time family and especially with his grandson.

He is survived by wife, Gloria G. Smith; son, Tony Ray Smith, Jr.; grandson, Dominic W. Smith; brother, Steve Smith (Carolyn), Robert (Judy) Smith, Rick (Jackie) Smith and Billy Smith.

There will be no visitation or service at Tony's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.