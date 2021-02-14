Travis J. LaCroix
WATERLOO - Travis J. LaCroix, 27 of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home. He was born in Auburn, the son of Tammy Ryan and David Dix, father Robert LaCroix.
Travis was currently employed by Dumac Business Systems in East Syracuse. Travis loved doing motocross for many years and was part of the USMX series in Upstate NY. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and watching UFC fights, especially his favorite, Conor McGregor. Travis also loved watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers at his dad's home with his family. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and never forgotten by any of them.
He is survived by his loving son Wyatt James Robert LaCroix; significant other Allyson Hernandez (her children Alex, Emmett); his mother Tammy (David) Dix of Auburn; father Robert LaCroix of Seneca Falls; siblings Cody Dix , Danielle LaCroix, Robbie (Amber) LaCroix, Tracey (Joseph) Nigro; step-sisters Laura (Joe) Fields, Danielle (Carl) Hoskins; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and beloved canine companion "Tank" .
Calling hours for family and friends are this Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All NYS Covid guidelines will be enforced and followed.