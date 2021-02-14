Travis J. LaCroix

Travis was currently employed by Dumac Business Systems in East Syracuse. Travis loved doing motocross for many years and was part of the USMX series in Upstate NY. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and watching UFC fights, especially his favorite, Conor McGregor. Travis also loved watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers at his dad's home with his family. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and never forgotten by any of them.