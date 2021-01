STOCKTON, CA - Trisha S. Hymes Burns passed away December 21, 2020. She is survived by her children Destiny, Tiana, Jaedyn and Gio; two granddaughters, all of CA; her parents, Daryl and Larry Hymes of Auburn; brother, Larry of Rochester; several aunts; uncles; and cousins; and a very special friend, Goldie Boglione.