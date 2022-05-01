Trudy Lane (Davis) Daum

June 23, 1946 - April 25, 2022

ELBRIDGE - Trudy Lane (Davis) Daum, 75, formerly of Elbridge, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born on June 23, 1946 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Verner and Vivian (Folgner) Davis. She graduated from Elbridge High School in 1964, and later received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from Western Michigan University in Special Education.

Trudy taught special education at Battle Creek Public Schools, and after 10 years she taught elementary education for the remainder of her teaching career, retiring after 25 years of service.

Trudy married Thomas "Tom" Daum in Auburn, NY on March 17, 1967, he survives. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Dr. George Chamberlin; brother Tommy Davis; sister Tracey Davis; and her daughter Kellee Elizabeth Bammer. She is survived by her two sons Luke Thomas Daum and Kurtis Verner Daum; grandchildren Holden Daum, Chase Daum, Mitchell Bammer, Zachory Bammer, David Bammer, Bryonna Bickford; and eight great-grandchildren.

Trudy loved nature and especially loved to visit rock quarries in search of fossils, rare looking stones and gems. She loved teaching and was frequently cited by her former students as being "Their favorite teacher". Trudy was a patient, kind, considerate, friendly and the foundation of her family. She loved it when all the kids came over for special dinners. When snow birding to Florida, Trudy loved to see the manatees, and especially loved her Friday night bingo.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. A graveside service will follow at noon in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave. Ext., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.