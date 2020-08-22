Tula Mae Collins Standbrook
March 17, 1930 — Aug. 17, 2020
Tula Mae Collins Standbrook passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Ardmore, Ala. and grew up in middle Tennessee. Tula graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1949 and moved to Nashville to go to business school. In 1951, she met and married Ralph W. Standbrook, a young paratrooper from New York stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. They were married for over 50 years, until his death in 2004. During Ralph's 22-year Army career, Tula raised three children, moved the family and made a home in over a dozen states. When Ralph retired in 1972, they moved to a farm in Summertown, TN and later moved to Columbia, Tenn. in 1977.
In 1987, they moved to Fair Haven, NY. Where Ralph was later elected mayor of Fair Haven, a Cayuga County legislator for 10 years, and served as chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature for eight years until retiring in 2001. After 32 years in NY, Tula moved to Mount Juliet, Tenn in 2019 to be closer to her children.
Tula's happy, loving spirit combined with her unique Southern accent made friends wherever she went. She loved reading, gardening, chubby babies, dogs, Mexican food, and caring for her family. Adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was never short of faith, hugs and kisses, and homemade treats. She was an active member of the Red Creek United Methodist Church for over 30 years and an eternal optimist. With over 60 years as an Army Wife-Mother-Grandmother, nothing overwhelmed her, she could always reassure you “everything is going to be all right.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulna and Clara Mae Collins, her two sisters Rebecca Toone and Sarah Bea Hastings, and her husband LTC Ralph W. Standbrook. Tula is survived by her three children; Fred C. Standbrook, of Joelton Tenn., Susan Marshall, of Old Hickory, Tenn., and Ralph T. Standbrook, of Austin, Texas. Two daughters-in-law, Susan Copeland Standbrook and Susan Dugger Standbrook. Six grandchildren; Amanda Graves, John Marshall, Megan Standbrook, Berean Standbrook, Jonathan Standbrook, and Abigail Standbrook. She has four great grandchildren; Josephine, Tula Mae, James, and Clara Louise.
Services are scheduled at Sellars Funeral ome, Mt. Juliet, Tenn. on Sept. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery (Date TBD).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.