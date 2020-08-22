× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tula Mae Collins Standbrook

March 17, 1930 — Aug. 17, 2020

Tula Mae Collins Standbrook passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Ardmore, Ala. and grew up in middle Tennessee. Tula graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1949 and moved to Nashville to go to business school. In 1951, she met and married Ralph W. Standbrook, a young paratrooper from New York stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. They were married for over 50 years, until his death in 2004. During Ralph's 22-year Army career, Tula raised three children, moved the family and made a home in over a dozen states. When Ralph retired in 1972, they moved to a farm in Summertown, TN and later moved to Columbia, Tenn. in 1977.

In 1987, they moved to Fair Haven, NY. Where Ralph was later elected mayor of Fair Haven, a Cayuga County legislator for 10 years, and served as chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature for eight years until retiring in 2001. After 32 years in NY, Tula moved to Mount Juliet, Tenn in 2019 to be closer to her children.