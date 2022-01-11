Valerie T. Murray

SHREVEPORT, LA — Valerie T. Murray, 57, of Shreveport and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, LA.

Valerie was born in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Pastor Willie Murray and Carolyn (Young) Murray. Valerie (whose family called her Val) had a queenly spirit and a heart of gold. Valerie was blessed with natural beauty, a soulful singing voice, and a vibrant personality. Valerie was the life of every party and family gathering with an infectious laughter. Valerie was also a master conversationalist with the gift of uplifting the spirits of family and friends alike, even at the most challenging of times.

Valerie's life's work was centered on family. Her greatest joy was spending teachable moments with her "grand babies." Valerie left indelible memories on the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Valerie was a graduate of Auburn High School.

Valerie is survived by her parents: Willie and Carolyn; three siblings: Willie, Jr., Christona (Darrick) Wilson, Veronica (Tony) Martin; five children: Darius McCants, Kawamie Murray, Casheena Boyd, Canecia Boyd, and Jason Boyd; 10 grandchildren: Marquise, Quintel, Kawamie, Jr., Yoni, Yari, Imagine, Sydney, Ashiya, Ella, and Tqueria; two great-grandchildren: Ja'liyah and Ja'moura; several nieces, nephews; and a host of cousins.

Valerie was predeceased by her sister, Regina McDowell and nephew, Jerava D. Johnson.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Ave., Auburn, NY. Mask wearing required. A Homecoming Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY is assisting the family.