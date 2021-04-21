Verna Elaine Monnin

March 1, 1923 - April 10, 2021

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Verna Elaine Monnin, 98, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2021.

Verna was born on the Corey family farm in Potter, Yates County, NY and was the daughter of Ross W. and Helen L. (Pool) Corey.

As a child she attended a one-room schoolhouse at Mays Mills. She graduated from the Penn Yan Academy, class of 1944, and worked at the Michaels-Stern clothing factory for a number of years. Verna always enjoyed playing cards and dice games with family and friends.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Penn Yan and attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn from 2014 to 2019. She was also a member of the Johnson-Costello American Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Penn Yan Moose Club.

She lived in Penn Yan until 1994, moved to Phelps until 1997, then to Victor until 2014. In 2014 she lived in Auburn with her son and daughter-in-law and in 2019 moved to Arizona to spend her final days with her daughter, son in law and two little loving grand-dogs.