Verna Elaine Monnin
March 1, 1923 - April 10, 2021
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Verna Elaine Monnin, 98, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2021.
Verna was born on the Corey family farm in Potter, Yates County, NY and was the daughter of Ross W. and Helen L. (Pool) Corey.
As a child she attended a one-room schoolhouse at Mays Mills. She graduated from the Penn Yan Academy, class of 1944, and worked at the Michaels-Stern clothing factory for a number of years. Verna always enjoyed playing cards and dice games with family and friends.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Penn Yan and attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn from 2014 to 2019. She was also a member of the Johnson-Costello American Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Penn Yan Moose Club.
She lived in Penn Yan until 1994, moved to Phelps until 1997, then to Victor until 2014. In 2014 she lived in Auburn with her son and daughter-in-law and in 2019 moved to Arizona to spend her final days with her daughter, son in law and two little loving grand-dogs.
Verna is survived by her son, Edward R. (Marilyn) Monnin, of Auburn, NY; daughter, Diane M. (Michael) DiBitetto in AZ; grandchildren: Joshua E. Monnin, Lucas M. (Virginia) Monnin, Robert E. Monnin and Timothy K. (Katie) Monnin; great grandchildren: Joan E. Monnin, Colton T. Monnin and Charlotte E. C. Monnin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Verna was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Harry Fiero Monnin in 1997; a son, Thomas Michael Monnin in 1979; sisters: Hazel Eveland, Helen Clark and Dorothy Bridges; and a brother, Lawrence Corey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Verna's memory may be made to St Michael's Church, 210 Keuka St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Friends and family may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, Penn Yan, NY.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
Memories of Verna may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com