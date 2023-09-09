June 16, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2023

NEW HOPE - Verna Marie Anderson Freeman, 89, of New Hope, NY passed away on September 6, 2023 at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a long battle with dementia.

Born on June 16, 1934, she was the daughter of John W. and Pearl Ryan Anderson of New Hope. She graduated from Moravia High School at16 and also from Eastman School of Dental Hygienists in Rochester, NY.

She worked as a hygienist for many years and retired from Dr. Earl Stanarts dental practice in Cortland.

Verna learned to play piano at a young age and played the organ at Mid-Lakes United Methodist Church for over 70 years.

She was a member of Niles Seniors and New Hope Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Jennice Kohlenberg; an infant son, John C.; two sons-in-law Randall Ruscio and Michael DuGuay.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William (Bill); children Neil (Sue), Dale (Sandy), Sheila Ruscio, Abby DuGuay; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She and Bill built their home in 1961 and have lived there since then.

A Memorial Service will be held at Mid-Lakes United Methodist Church, Rte 41A, New Hope on September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be in New Hope Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Mid-Lakes United Methodist Church or New Hope Fire Dept.