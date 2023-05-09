Veronica C. Baird

Aug. 3, 1923 - May 5, 2023

LANSINGVILLE — Veronica C. Baird, 99, of Lansingville, passed away on May 5, 2023 at Cayuga Medical Center.

Born Aug. 3, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, she enjoyed a career in public education, working as a secretary for the Darien CT Public School System.

A resident of Lansingville since 2007, she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry.

She is survived by her sons: Douglas and Joel; three grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Donald J. Baird, she was predeceased by a son, Christopher James Baird, her parents, and four siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, King Ferry, with Rev. William Moorby as Celebrant. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, preceding the Mass. Interment will be in St. John's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Darien, CT at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.