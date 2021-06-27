Vicki L. Fowlston

March 20, 1961 - June 21, 2021

AUBURN - Vicki L. Fowlston, 60, passed away Monday June 21, 2021 after a long battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

Vicki was born on March 20, 1961 in Norwich, NY attending schools in Norwich and S. New Berlin. Vicki also spent many years living in Texas.

Vicki left behind her last love, David Pellett; four daughters, Stacie (Josh) Church, Heather (Raymond) Bell both of Martville, NY, Misty Fleming (Kevin Scofield) of VA and April; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Pony and Sailor Moon who were the light of her life; her father Francis "Buster" Fleming of Smyrna, NY; brothers Scott and Leigh Fleming; and sister Stacie (Rick) Osborne all of Dublin, TX; brothers Dana and Nathan (Annie) Fleming; and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins; and friends that became family.

Vicki was predeceased by her partner of 31 years Frank Burns, mother Matildia Mary Reynolds (Anderson), brother Steven Fleming and sister Kelly.

Vicki loved crafting and baking (especially with her grandkids). Her grandchildren will greatly miss baking with her.

Calling Hours will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Private Family services will follow.