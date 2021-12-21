Vicki L. Trojnor

AUBURN - Vicki L. Trojnor, 60, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021. Vicki was a beautimous person; one of her most favorite adjectives.

She is survived by her siblings: Annie Trojnor (Mike Riley), Laurie Rubeor (Charlie), Melissa Trojnor, William Trojnor (Lorraine); her well-loved children: Tatianna and Hunter Trojnor-Hill; her nieces and nephews: Katie, Elizabeth "Pitters", James, and Liam "Chunky" Trojnor-Riley, Bryann Dusharm, Joseph, Rick, James, Mysia, and Bill Trojnor-Barron, Torin and Caden Rubeor; and great-nephew Kyson Chipman.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Trojnor, and her brother, Joseph G. Trojnor; her grandparents, John and Mary Nowak; Ludwig and Wictoria Trojnar; and her dogs, Boris, Worf, Bogart, and Roman.

Born in Auburn, Vicki was an Auburn High School graduate of 1978. She spent her early years traveling the country, calling cities like San Francisco and Boston home. As an adult, Vicki found the role of an aunt to be one filled with more laughs and surprises than anyone could imagine. Most of her free time was spent with her nieces and nephews until she became the mother of two beautiful children.

Her nieces and nephews will forever miss her. They will never forget Seabreeze, Vicki's love of loud music, Peachtown lunch deliveries, Eggs Benedict, her penchant for doing things her way, and so, so much more. Vicki's resilient ways were sometimes opposing to others, but her nieces and nephews wouldn't have it any other way. Vicki was a stalwart comfort to her nieces and nephews.

Vicki was a genuine caregiver, a loving parent, and a thoughtful friend. She wore her heart on her sleeve and ensured that everyone who came through her door left with a belly full of food.

Vicki hosted the most delectable and fun get-togethers. She possessed the unique talent of being both a master of casual couture, in her favorite oversized t-shirt, muck boots and camouflage jacket; while being equally adept at true class — often arriving at an event in high heels, a fabulous dress, head turning jewelry, and stunning makeup.

She was a great cook, often known for her buttery mashed potatoes, cheesecakes, and chicken soup that would warm a person even on the coldest of days. Her heart remained in the woods, a place where she and her dogs called their second home. When she wasn't hunting, you could find her tending to her flower garden or planning her next big project.

Vicki colored outside of the box. Perhaps if more of us had that type of courage, we would have a much more vibrant world. Those who knew Vicki, knew she possessed a bold attitude and an equally powerful collection of rejoinders. There was no one else like her and she will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and most of all, two wonderful children.

Vicki was involved in politics and made it a mission to get younger people involved. If you would like to donate, please think of RocktheVote.org, a "non-partisan non-profit dedicated to building the political power of young people" for the last 30 years, or the ASPCA.

The family will have a celebration of Vicki's life when the weather warms so friends and family can share stories and memories.

