 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victor A. Campione

  • 0

Victor A. Campione

May 27, 1949 - Dec. 4, 2022

JORDAN — Victor A. Campione, 73, of Jordan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Campione was born on May 27, 1949, in Syracuse, NY, to the late Victor J. and Marguerite Pecora Campione.

Victor proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1969 to 1973. He retired from New York State Department of Corrections after 23 years of service.

For many years, Victor was a dedicated coach for local youth soccer programs. He loved fishing, dancing, and astronomy and was an avid Syracuse Orange fan.

Victor is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy (Blumer) Campione; his daughter, Trisha Webb; three grandchildren: Ebonie Martin, Kane Martin and Tyrone Smith; one great-granddaughter, Aurora, G. Campione; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Victor was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin Campione and grandson, Tommie Martin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m.

Burial will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Victor's memory may be made to The Brutus Sennett Food Pantry or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, PO Box 767, Weedsport, NY or CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, NY.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News