Victor A. Campione

May 27, 1949 - Dec. 4, 2022

JORDAN — Victor A. Campione, 73, of Jordan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Campione was born on May 27, 1949, in Syracuse, NY, to the late Victor J. and Marguerite Pecora Campione.

Victor proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1969 to 1973. He retired from New York State Department of Corrections after 23 years of service.

For many years, Victor was a dedicated coach for local youth soccer programs. He loved fishing, dancing, and astronomy and was an avid Syracuse Orange fan.

Victor is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy (Blumer) Campione; his daughter, Trisha Webb; three grandchildren: Ebonie Martin, Kane Martin and Tyrone Smith; one great-granddaughter, Aurora, G. Campione; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Victor was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin Campione and grandson, Tommie Martin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m.

Burial will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Victor's memory may be made to The Brutus Sennett Food Pantry or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, PO Box 767, Weedsport, NY or CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, NY.