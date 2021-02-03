 Skip to main content
Victor 'Vic' Norman Nuessle

Victor 'Vic' Norman Nuessle

Victor "Vic" Norman Nuessle

June 6, 1950 - Jan. 31, 2021

ANDERSON, SC — Victor Norman Nuessle, 70, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born June 6, 1950 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Richard Lavern Nuessle and NanciAnn Bollinger Nuessle.

Vic graduated from South Broward High School in Hollywood, FL and furthered his education at Florida Atlantic University where he earned his degree in Education. Vic later moved to Cayuga, where he served as the Station Captain for the volunteer fire department and was the director of the athletic program at Auburn Correctional Facility. He then moved back to Florida and ran a charter fishing boat out of Ft. Lauderdale for over 10 years. Vic recently moved to Anderson and attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bolt Nuessle; children: Susan Becker, of Syracuse, Traci Becker, of Auburn, Ashley Koffman, of Coconut Creek, FL, Mandy Vasquez, of Coconut Creek, FL, and Ed Martin, of Anderson, SC; sisters: Julie Bergstrom (Larry), of Margate, FL, and Dr. Gusti Strong (Darrell), of Marton, NJ; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

