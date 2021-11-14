Victoria (Heath) McGetrick

AUBURN - Victoria (Heath) McGetrick, 68, of Schwartz Towers, passed away November 11, 2021 at the Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center.

She worked at TC Timber, The Show Print and The Citizen long ago. She loved working at the horse farms, as the love for her horses was a passion like no other. Stubborn as a mule and funny in her own quirky way, she made you smile and laugh. She will certainly be missed by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Barbara (Chamberlain) Heath and Daniel W. Heath, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Marci McGetrick (Tom Walter, II) of VA; her sisters Michele Heath and Kathryn Heath of FL; her brother Gregory (Rita) Heath of VA; her grandsons Thomas McGetrick and Bradley Jordan, II of NY and Matthew Miles of VA; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.