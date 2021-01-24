Vina I. (Randall) Lupo

AUBURN - Vina I. (Randall) Lupo, 85, of Dunning Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Irving and Betty Randall.

Vina had a very disciplined work ethic like no other, while her late husband John worked full time as a truck driver, Vina worked full time as a mother raising her four children and an employee spending the majority of her career working for General Electric and later retired from McQuay.

She was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Vina's strong will and her strength was unmatched by any, her meticulous caring for her lawn and shoveling of snow, well into her 80s are just a couple of examples of her responsibilities that she never wavered on and refused anyone's offer of help. Over the years Vina enjoyed traveling to many special places with her husband and cherished all the times spent with her family who will greatly miss her spunk, laugh and smile.