Vina I. (Randall) Lupo
AUBURN - Vina I. (Randall) Lupo, 85, of Dunning Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Irving and Betty Randall.
Vina had a very disciplined work ethic like no other, while her late husband John worked full time as a truck driver, Vina worked full time as a mother raising her four children and an employee spending the majority of her career working for General Electric and later retired from McQuay.
She was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Vina's strong will and her strength was unmatched by any, her meticulous caring for her lawn and shoveling of snow, well into her 80s are just a couple of examples of her responsibilities that she never wavered on and refused anyone's offer of help. Over the years Vina enjoyed traveling to many special places with her husband and cherished all the times spent with her family who will greatly miss her spunk, laugh and smile.
She is survived by her loving children Sharon (Michael) Simone of VA, twin sons Daniel (Molly) Lupo, Donald (Kelly) Lupo all of Auburn, Stephen (Nichelle) Lupo of Ft. Myers; six grandchildren, Craig (Krissy) Simone, Michelle Simone, Jennifer (Shane) Poole, Christina (Spencer) Edmunds, Kimberly (Travis) Nagle, Kerry (Warren) Sutterby; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Kavan, Kori Jo, and Thomas; a very dear sister Emma Pisano; as well as numerous brother and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband John and his many siblings, her brother-in-law John Pisano, and her siblings Charles Chappell, Clarence Chappell and Dorris Tratt.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A special celebration of her life will be held with extended family members and friends at a later date following her wishes for warmer weather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.