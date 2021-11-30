Vincent 'Vinny' Centers

AUBURN — Vincent "Vinny" Centers, 79, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at Upstate Hospital from complications after having a stroke.

Vinny was born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Janet (Southard) and Harold Centers. After working several jobs, he became a logger and owned and operated Centers Lumber Company. Years later when he decided it was time to get out of the woods, he sold his saw mill and started BEVIN Delivery which he operated until his retirement in 2014 when it was necessary for him to start dialysis.

An avid hard and soft water fisherman as well as an archer and firearms hunter, Vinny and his wife, Beverly, who figured she better do both if she ever wanted to see him, had many wonderful hunts not only locally but in remote areas in Ontario, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Colorado. Likewise, Vinny tried and enjoyed vacationing in such places as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Alaska and Hawaii. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, sharing his knowledge of the outdoors and life skills as well as attending their school, scouting and athletic activities.

In addition to his beloved wife, Beverly (Badger) Centers; Vinny is survived by his son, Marty Centers; his daughter, Margaret Phinney; stepchildren: Brian Todd and Lisa Biljanoski; grandsons: Daniel Biljanoski, Nikoli Biljanoski, Austin (Dani) Todd and Paul (Kate) Todd; and great-grandchildren: Rory, Kai and Peyton Todd; brother, Val Centers; and brother-in-law, Bruce Badger.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, with a service at 1:15 p.m.

Donations in Vinny's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The favor of a mask is suggested.