Vincenta A. (Perone) Bertonica

AUBURN — Vincenta A. (Perone) Bertonica, 93, of Auburn passed away peacefully Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Antonina (Calandro) Perone and was a life resident.

Vincenta was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She retired from the General Electric Company after more than 25 years of service.

Vincenta enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and also liked to take an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. She cherished above everything, the times spent with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years and 364 days, Frank Bertonica, of Auburn; three children: John F. (Sandra) Bertonica, Donna J. (Bill) Crowe, all of Auburn, Frank Bertonica, Jr. and fiance, Paula Barrera, of Skaneateles; five grandchildren: John (Aubrey) Bertonica, Brittany and Kevin Gauthier, Christopher Bertonica, Donna (Brandon) McCoy, Tina Bertonica; a step-grandchild Brian Ranger; four great-grandchildren: Hayden and Sophia McCoy, Collin and Zoey Ranger; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and very special caregivers: Wendy, Jeanne, Tracey, Gina, Sarah, Sue, Karen, who definitely helped extend Vincenta's life and the ability to stay in the comfort of her home.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother, Philip Perone and sisters, Angie Ciciarelli, Josie Gorgoni, Jennie Montone, and Mary Commisso.

A calling hour will be held this Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1 p.m. all in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.