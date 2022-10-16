Vincenta 'Vinnie' (Manzone) Wheeler

AUBURN - Vincenta "Vinnie" (Manzone) Wheeler, 89, of Auburn, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Community General Hospital in Syracuse. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Alfonso and Antonia (Lentini) Manzone. "Vinnie" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, retired from Dunn & McCarthy after many years of service. She was an excellent cook and baker, specializing in her almost famous "turkey meatballs".

She is survived by nephews Anthony Giacona, Alan (Wendy) Giacona, Rich (Margaret) Goodrich, John Vitagliano; nieces Mary (Tim) Giacona, Nancy Rynkiewicz, Annette (Paul) Chamberlain and Joan Pickard; special great-niece, Abbie; as well as many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Vinnie was predeceased by her husband, David; three sisters, Mary Rose Vitagliano, Theresa Goodrich, Bridget Giacona; infant brother, Joseph Manzone; and very close canine friend "Buddy".

A private graveside service will be held Monday in St. Joseph's Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in Vincenta's memory to either the Alzheimer's Assoc. or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.