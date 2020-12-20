Viola L. "Speed" Feeney

AUBURN - Viola L. "Speed" Feeney, 82, of Auburn, formerly of Braintree, MA, died unexpectedly on December 20, 2019 in Auburn. She was a devoted daughter of the late Richard Speed and Louis Wilson.

Viola worked at Mercy Rehab in Auburn for many years. She volunteered her time at the First Love Food Pantry on Wall Street for over twenty years until its closing. Viola loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active parish member at the Holy Family Church in Auburn for many years.

Loving mother of Richard T. Feeney of Weymouth, MA, Karen Feeney Shadley of Hanson, MA, Noreen D'Alessandro of Hanover, MA; grandchildren Janette Sabin Gavini of Northboro, MA, Joanne M. Taylor of CA; two great grandchildren, Sidney and Savanah Taylor of CA; sisters Ann Chilson, Joan Knapp.

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda L. Feeney-Sabin; son John F. Feeney, Jr.; brothers Gilbert E., John F. Speed, Richard D. Jenner, Robert L. Dwello, Raymond Hamilton; and sisters Nancy Roe, Barbara M. Barber and Beverly Peacock.