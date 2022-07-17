Viola Rose (Pastoria) Booth

Viola Rose (Pastoria) Booth, from Scranton, Pennsylvania passed after a long illness on July 11, 2022 at the age of 96, with her daughter in Auburn, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Booth.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Maurillo; son, John Booth (Amy); grandchildren Michael Maurillo, Matthew Maurillo and Molly Booth; great-grandchildren Christian and Isabelle Maurillo; her sisters Esther Pencek and Betty Tarnowski; sister-in-laws Leona Weissman and Gayle Czajkowski (Bill); and numerous neices and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in her honor at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, Elmhurst, PA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Arrangements are with Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, Auburn, NY.