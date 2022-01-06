Violet D. Peck

Sept. 4, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2022

PORT BYRON — Violet D. Peck, 85, of Port Byron, NY, passed away Jan. 3, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Violet was born in Memphis, NY on Sept. 4, 1936, the daughter of James and Susan (Clements) Dixon.

She enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Steven (Michele) Peck, Deborah Peck, of Port Byron and Susan Peck, of Weedsport; grandchildren: Michael, Heather, Shawn, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Christine; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service per Violet's request.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.