Jan. 10, 1929 - Jan. 3, 2022

SYRACUSE - Virginia A. Brennan, friend of God and man, died Jan. 3, 2022, one week before her 93rd birthday. The second child born to John and Rosamond Burns, she was one of four sisters all raised in Watertown, and all graduates of St. Patrick's High School and Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains. While there she was introduced to Paul Brennan, a gentleman from nearby Yale University, who had been invited to hear her sing with her college chorale. They married in 1952 and resided on Wolf Hollow Road, where they were active parishioners at St. Ann's Church and School for 60 years.

Among many other duties to her Church, she sang to the Lord a joyful song, both in the choir and to all who were graced to know her. Her voice now silent, she will be remembered for her kindness and ever graceful manner. "We are resurrection people" was her constant proclamation and reassurance which she would deliver with a casserole to the bereaved, in visits to the lonely; and in encouragement to the least among us. She kept the faith to the end and excelled in every aspect of her life; not as a master, but as a servant—not in grandeur, but in humility.

Our beloved mother and friend now goes on to immortally join her parents; her husband, Paul; her daughter, Kathleen and son-in-law, Joseph, leaving her children: Patricia Coppo (Joseph, dec'd), Margaret Sullivan (Joseph), Maureen Blackmer (Brian), William Brennan (Cynthia), Elizabeth Danaher (Gerald), John Brennan (Ellen), Nancy Perry (Joseph), Virginia Zapisek (Mark), and Mary Goodwin (Clark). She is additionally survived by 26 grandchildren and eight great-grand children.

Services: 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at St. Ann's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Livestream begins at 10 a.m. on Facebook.com/TINDALLFH. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at St. Ann's Church, 4471 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse, NY. Masks required for all services.

Donations are appreciated in her name to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or hospicecny.org

