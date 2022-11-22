Virginia Agnes Smith-Hickey

AUBURN — Virginia Agnes Smith-Hickey, 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse with her two daughters and sons-in-law by her side.

She was born in Sodus, daughter of the late Emory Marshall Smith and Sarah Harriet Blankley-Smith.

Prior to retirement, she worked at Dickman's Farms in Auburn. She enjoyed shopping, reading and watching The First 48.

She was predeceased by her father, Emory, mother, Sarah, brother, Marshall, and sisters: Myrtle, Edith and Mary.

Virginia is survived by three daughters: Kimberly (James Thomas) Tanner, of Cato, Angie (John) Ware, of Port Byron, and Tracy Hickey; grandchildren: Courtney Tanner, Zach Tanner, Alex Ware, Katelyn Ware, Brandon Long, Jeffrey Long, Timothy Long, Tyler Hopp, Devon Hopp; two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; sisters: Anna, Twilla, Mable, Sharon, Joanne and Noima.

A private family graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Virginia's name they may do so to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the FLSPCA.