ELBRIDGE — Virginia C. Leach, 95, formerly of Elbridge, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Sennett, she was the daughter of Josef and Balbina Szablak.

Virginia was a life resident of the Elbridge area. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and was noted for her golabki and pizza. Her husband, Leo S. Leach, Sr., died in 2015.

Surviving are her children Steve (Patte) Leach, Gregory (Debbie) Leach, and Kathy (Tim) Mayor; two grandchildren, Sandy (Chris) Pardee, Colleen (David Pincus) Major; and three great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit - bushfuneralhomes.com

