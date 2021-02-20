Virginia 'Ginny' Bielowicz Elardo

AUBURN — Virginia "Ginny" Bielowicz Elardo, 73, formerly of North Fulton Street, Auburn, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Ginny was born in Auburn and was the daughter of the late Walter Bielowicz and Fern "Betty" Bielowicz.

Mrs. Elardo worked for many years as a teacher's aide at East Middle School in Auburn. She was an avid reader. Being that her husband was an Elardo and her parents were Bielowiczs she became an excellent cook with both Italian and Polish meals. She was an active communicant at Holy Family Church and served for years on their school board.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Alfred 'Alfie' Elardo; her son, Christopher Elardo (Melanie); her daughter, Lynne Elardo; her close and dear friend who was like family to her, Joanna Bilinski (Steve); her sisters, Marcia Gates and Cindy Granito as well as her precious grandchildren: Joshua, Elizabeth, Tanner and Tucker Bilinski.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Elardo.