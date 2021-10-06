AUBURN — Virginia "Ginny" Delaney, 90, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 with her family by her side. Born in Auburn on June 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Ellen A. Doyle Delaney and grew up driving tractors and milking cows at the family farm on West Lake Road.

Ginny was a graduate of Holy Family High School and Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Auburn Memorial and spent more than 20 years as a head nurse for the Red Cross, driving the "Hemaliner" bus from location to location. Ginny was a faithful Catholic, devoting many years of her life as a Sister of Mercy and a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Rochester. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping in the Finger Lakes, refinishing furniture, scrolling on Facebook, and completing crossword puzzles. Ginny enjoyed watching Buffalo Bills games and Hallmark Channel movies while sipping caramel mochas from McDonald's. Above all, she was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.