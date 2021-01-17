Virginia 'Ginny' Grace Reeves

Sept. 23, 1925 - Jan. 11, 2021

Virginia "Ginny" Grace Reeves, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on January 11, 2021.

She is survived by her nephew, Dan Richards and his wife Karyn Richards of Melrose, NY; nieces, Stacey Richards and her husband Jack Tracy of Jamaica Plain, MA, and Amy Trotsky and her husband Michael Trotsky of Belmont, MA. Ginny is also survived by her grand-nieces: Sara (Richards) Mastro and husband Timothy Mastro of Rexford, NY, and Charlotte (Richards) Doud and husband Devin Doud of Arlington, MA; grand-nephew Benjamin Trotsky of Belmont, MA. She was a beloved aunt, great-aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She was truly a beautiful woman, on the inside and out, and will be greatly missed.

Ginny was born in Montezuma, on September 23, 1925, the firstborn of Donald Arthur Reeves and Ethel Agnes (Higgins) Reeves. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet (Reeves) Richards, and her brother, Donald Reeves.

She graduated from Port Byron High School as the Salutatorian of her Class in 1943. She then attended the University of Rochester, graduating with a Nursing Degree in 1947. During this period, Ginny also served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps.