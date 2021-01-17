Virginia 'Ginny' Grace Reeves
Sept. 23, 1925 - Jan. 11, 2021
Virginia "Ginny" Grace Reeves, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on January 11, 2021.
She is survived by her nephew, Dan Richards and his wife Karyn Richards of Melrose, NY; nieces, Stacey Richards and her husband Jack Tracy of Jamaica Plain, MA, and Amy Trotsky and her husband Michael Trotsky of Belmont, MA. Ginny is also survived by her grand-nieces: Sara (Richards) Mastro and husband Timothy Mastro of Rexford, NY, and Charlotte (Richards) Doud and husband Devin Doud of Arlington, MA; grand-nephew Benjamin Trotsky of Belmont, MA. She was a beloved aunt, great-aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She was truly a beautiful woman, on the inside and out, and will be greatly missed.
Ginny was born in Montezuma, on September 23, 1925, the firstborn of Donald Arthur Reeves and Ethel Agnes (Higgins) Reeves. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet (Reeves) Richards, and her brother, Donald Reeves.
She graduated from Port Byron High School as the Salutatorian of her Class in 1943. She then attended the University of Rochester, graduating with a Nursing Degree in 1947. During this period, Ginny also served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps.
Ginny lived and worked as a nurse for most of her life in Syracuse. For 29 years, she was an operating and office nurse supporting Dr. David Brewer, MD, an ears, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist. She loved working in the medical field and worked well into her 80s, eventually leaving active nursing to assist in medical billing. She loved socializing with friends, traveling, and golfing. Ginny also enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, baking, listening to classical music, gardening, and collecting antiques. She was a devoted fan of the Syracuse University Orange Men's Basketball Team.
The family will celebrate Ginny's life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Port Byron. Viewing hours begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a church service at 11:00 AM.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Ginny may be made to the Port Byron United Methodist Church, 8510 S Street Rd, Port Byron, NY, 13140.
