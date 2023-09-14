April 23, 1946 - Sept. 9, 2023

AUBURN - Virginia Lee Kelly, 77, of Owasco, passed away on September 9, 2023. Born in Auburn on April 23, 1946, Virginia was the daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa (Hutchins) Walters.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerald Kelly, Jr.; her daughter, Tammy (Jefferson Scott) Stidham; her son, Todd (Kimberly) Kelly; her sisters Judy Parker and Margaret Zoppy; her grandson, Bradyn Kelly; her grandpups Dutch, Graham, and Kaiden; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Owasco Fire Department in Virginia's Name.

To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.