Virginia M. Pelc

March 26, 1939 - Aug. 5, 2021

AUBURN - Virgie Pelc, 82, of Auburn, died expectantly Thursday August 5, 2021 in Upstate Medical Center.

Surviving are her loving family.

There will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in St. Hyacinth Church at 10:00 a.m. Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles, NY, followed by a celebration of Virgie's Life will commence at noon at the SK Post 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Please come as you are (casual).

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Virgie to SK Post Women's Auxiliary, 168 State St., Auburn, NY to establish a youth scholarship fund.

Please visit http://www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to read the entire obituary or send a condolence to the family.

Please be prepared to wear a mask indoors due to the up tick of Covid-19 in our area.