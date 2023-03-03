AUBURN — Virginia "Ginny" (Marshall) Mietz died on Feb. 28, 2023, in Auburn, at 91 years old. A long-time resident of The Valley, she graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy, Class of 1949. In 1975 the family moved to Weedsport and enjoyed many years with horses and several pets.

Ginny was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Jack Mietz. She was also predeceased by her parents, John C. and Mildred Marshall; brother, Gary Marshall; and her godson. She is survived by her three children: Debra (Mark) Henderson, of Weedsport, Mark (Kathleen) Mietz, also of Weedsport, and Sandra (Mark) Allen, of Fernandina Beach, FL. Described as "the frosting on the cake," Ginny had seven grandchildren: Brian (Megan) Henderson, Scott (Kaitlin) Henderson, Megan (Jacob) Henderson Moore, John (Keriann) Mietz, Craig (Danielle) Mietz, Jeff (Jenna) Allen, and AJ Allen. She was known as Gigi to seven great-grandchildren: Jayde Mietz, Collin, Liam, Madison, Reese, Declan, and Finley Henderson. She is also survived by brother; in-laws; nieces and nephews; and a cousin.