Virginia Muggleton

Oct. 26, 1920 - Oct. 19, 2021

SKANEATELES - Virginia Muggleton, of Skaneateles, peacefully passed in her home October 19, 2021. Virginia was born October 26, 1920 in Venice, NY, daughter of Evelyn and Raymond Young of Poplar Ridge, NY.

Virginia and her late husband Robert opened their photography studio on Williams Street in Auburn in 1951 and later established the Muggleton Art Gallery at the same address. Virginia resided in Auburn with her husband Robert, until their retirement in 1979, when they moved to Skaneateles. They were among the original patrons of the Skaneateles Festival and wintered in Fort Myers and Key West, FL.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents E. Raymond and Evelyn (Gilling) Young; infant sister Caroline Ruth; sister Jean Young Vorreuter; brother Ernest (Bud) Young; foster brother Kenneth Pople; and husband Robert E. Muggleton.

Virginia is survived by three nieces and six nephews.

There will be no calling hours, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.