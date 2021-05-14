Virginia Pratt

Sept. 5, 1930 - May 11, 2021

CATO - Virginia Pratt, 90, of Cato, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 5, 1930 in Syracuse. She has been a longtime resident of Cato.

Ginny is survived by two daughters, Darlene Hunter of Goldsboro, NC , and Diane Wheeler of Fulton; three sons, Donald (Margaret) Lancett of Auburn, Spike (Pat) Pratt of Cato, and Chip (Kari) Pratt of Hannibal; sister Vivian (John) Greenlee of Newark; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Lancett, and second husband, Fran Pratt, daughter, Donna Lancett and brother Donald Sheaks.

She was a member of the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Auxillary and the Cato Fire Department Auxiliary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, or LaBuff Cole American Legion, 2598 Legion Street, Cato. Calling hours are Sunday, May 16, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM with a service at noon at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, burial to follow at Cato Union Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.com.