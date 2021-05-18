Virginia (Zigadlo) Fleszar

CORTLANDVILLE — Virginia (Zigadlo) Fleszar, born Oct. 17, 1930 in Auburn, NY, daughter of Peter Zigadlo and Mary Knap.

She was a 1949 graduate of Auburn Central High School, 1954 graduate of Cortland State with a Bachelor's Degree where she was a member of Arethusa Sorority. Following brief stays in Florida and Colorado, she resided for 60 years in the town of Cortlandville.

Employed as an elementary school teacher, briefly in Auburn, then at the former Pomeroy School in Cortland, and for many years at Cassavant School in McLean (Dryden Central School District), retiring in 1993.

Predeceased by her parents, husband, Edward Fleszar, sons: Hannes and Eric, and brother, Joseph Zigadlo. Survived by daughter, Ruth Fleszar and her husband, Dr. John Jetty, of Painted Post; son, Peter Fleszar and wife, Krista Cessna, of Hummelstown, PA; grandchildren: Rachel and Laurel Fleszar; step-grandchildren: Kimberly, Michael and Amanda Jetty; sister-in-law, Jannette Zigadlo; along with numerous nieces and nephews and step great-grandchildren.