Virginia (Zigadlo) Fleszar
CORTLANDVILLE — Virginia (Zigadlo) Fleszar, born Oct. 17, 1930 in Auburn, NY, daughter of Peter Zigadlo and Mary Knap.
She was a 1949 graduate of Auburn Central High School, 1954 graduate of Cortland State with a Bachelor's Degree where she was a member of Arethusa Sorority. Following brief stays in Florida and Colorado, she resided for 60 years in the town of Cortlandville.
Employed as an elementary school teacher, briefly in Auburn, then at the former Pomeroy School in Cortland, and for many years at Cassavant School in McLean (Dryden Central School District), retiring in 1993.
Predeceased by her parents, husband, Edward Fleszar, sons: Hannes and Eric, and brother, Joseph Zigadlo. Survived by daughter, Ruth Fleszar and her husband, Dr. John Jetty, of Painted Post; son, Peter Fleszar and wife, Krista Cessna, of Hummelstown, PA; grandchildren: Rachel and Laurel Fleszar; step-grandchildren: Kimberly, Michael and Amanda Jetty; sister-in-law, Jannette Zigadlo; along with numerous nieces and nephews and step great-grandchildren.
Virginia was extremely devoted to her children and grandchildren; to her pupils; and following her retirement, was active in St. Mary's Church, Catholic Daughters Court Cortland 919, Legion of Mary, Religious Education and in numerous organizations such as Cortland County NAMI-NYS, Boy and Girl Scouting, and American Red Cross, receiving a number of awards for her dedicated community service over many years. Gla, as she was affectionately named by her granddaughter, was known to enjoy a creme de menthe cocktail, bake voluminous batches of Christmas cookies and sent birthday cards with balloons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church Office, 59 N. Main St., Cortland, NY 13045; to the Friends of Bassett Healthcare Network for Children's Cancer Care in memory of Virginia's late son Hannes Peter Fleszar, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326; to Cortland Chenango Rural Services, Inc., 2704 Lower Cincinnatus Rd., PO Box 57, Cincinnatus, NY 13040; or to Catholic Charities Diocese of Syracuse, 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 46 N. Main St., on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Zareski presiding. Cortland. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Cortland, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Riccardi Funeral Home, Cortland, NY. www.riccardifuneralhome.com