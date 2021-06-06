Vita M. Catalano

AUBURN - Vita M. Catalano, 91 formerly of The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, NY died Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a native and life resident of Auburn and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. During the course of her life she worked at both Hislop's Department Store and as a home health aide for Northbrook Heights.

She is survived by a niece Christine Vadala and her son Matthew; a nephew David Schillagi; and her cousins Ronald (Barb) Basile and Frank Basile and his daughter Lisa (Allan) Miller; as well as several other cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother Davis Catalano; two sisters, Margo Catalano and Mary Schillagi; a brother-in-law Alfonso Schillagi and a sister-in-law Mary Catalano.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church on June 9. Burial will be in Saint Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

Donations can be made in Vita's name to St. Judes Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St, Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021.