Vivian Barney Worrell

GENEVA — Vivian Barney Worrell, 85, formerly of 22 Baker Ave., Auburn, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Geneva General Hospital. Vivian was born in Roulette, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ronald B. and Norma Barney. She was further predeceased by her late husband James Worrell.

Mrs. Worrell is survived by her daughter, Lori Dickes (Carl), of Port Byron; two brothers: Robert Briges (Kathy) and Norman Carl Briges (Claudia); as well as numerous grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There are no local calling hours for Vivian. She will be buried in the spring in Card Creek Cemetery in Roulette, PA. Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn.