Vivian J. Richardson

AUBURN — Vivian J. Richardson, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Leola (Marony) Nye.

She is survived by her husband, Milton K. Richardson. In addition to her parents, Vivian was predeceased by two sons, John and Roger Hopkins.

There will be no visitation or service per Vivian's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.