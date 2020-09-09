× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vivian M. Howland

Oct. 26, 1921 — Sept. 6, 2020

AUBURN — Vivian M. Howland, 98, of Auburn passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center For Living . Vivian was born in Scipio Center, NY on Oct. 26, 1921, to Clarence and Emily Rose Myers. In 1946, she wed Donald Howland, after being introduced by her sister Elizabeth. Sadly, Don passed away of an illness after just 10 years of marriage. Vivian never remarried.

After graduating from Auburn's East High School, Vivian attended the Eastman School for Dental Hygiene in Rochester, NY. She began work as a Dental Health Teacher with the Auburn Enlarged School District in 1945, and was well-loved by 2 generations of students before her retirement after 40 years of teaching. While working with the school district, Vivian obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at SUNY Cortland in health education, then became certified to teach elementary education as well. After retiring, she was an active member of the Cayuga County and New York State Retired Teachers Associations.